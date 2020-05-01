Sunshine is expected all afternoon with little wind and very mild air. Temperatures will climb through the 70s. Tomorrow will be even warmer. After a morning in the 50s, the air will warm into the low-mid 80s.
A few more clouds arrive on Sunday. It'll remain very warm -- low-mid 80s again. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north during the late afternoon or evening.
A few showers will be possible early Monday. Spotty storms are expected again late Tuesday and Tuesday night before cooler, crisp air takes over on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.