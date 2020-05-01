Sunshine is expected all afternoon with little wind and very mild air. Temperatures will climb through the 70s. Tomorrow will be even warmer. After a morning in the 50s, the air will warm into the low-mid 80s.

A few more clouds arrive on Sunday. It'll remain very warm -- low-mid 80s again. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north during the late afternoon or evening.

A few showers will be possible early Monday. Spotty storms are expected again late Tuesday and Tuesday night before cooler, crisp air takes over on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

