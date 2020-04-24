4WARN Weather Alert Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Tonight increasing clouds and pleasant, low in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s. Some of the thunderstorms in the afternoon could be strong to severe with high wind and hail.
Sunday set to be cooler in the mid 60s. A few isolated showers are possible especially in the morning.
Monday will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday warms into the mid 70s with just a few showers.
Wednesday still warm with a greater chance of rain, high 74.
Beautiful Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
