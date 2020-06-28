We'll wrap up the weekend today with a chance for storms during the afternoon, especially in the northeastern section of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Some isolated storms could be strong-to-severe with damaging wind and flash flooding as the main threats. However, small hail and even a spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.
It won't rain on everyone today. In fact, most areas will stay dry today. It will be humid again today and hot with highs in the low 90s.
Next week looks quite unsettled with a decent chance for rain everyday Monday through Friday. Mid-week looks to be the wettest with the highest rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On those days, temperatures will dip back into the upper 80s.
The 90s make a return just in time for the weekend. July 4th looks to be hot with a decent chance of rain and storms throughout the day, so keep checking back for the fireworks forecast.
