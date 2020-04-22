4WARN Weather Alert in effect for late tonight & Thursday.
Tonight, rain and thunderstorms move in from the west. A few storms well south of Nashville could contain damaging wind gusts or even some hail overnight.
Additional showers and thunderstorms will form during the day on Thursday. Areas well southeast of Nashville may receive a strong storm or two then.
Friday's weather will be much nicer -- becoming partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
A few more showers and storms are likely Saturday, high in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be cooler with the slightest chance for an isolated shower, high only mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will then turn pleasant with highs in the low-mid 70s.
