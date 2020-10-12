A couple of cold fronts this week will bring a few showers and dips in the temperatures. Most of the week will be dry.
Through this evening a line of rain will move west to east with a few isolated thunderstorms possible, especially east of I-65. Showers wrap up late tonight along the Plateau with cooler air moving in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be bright and beautiful with near average temperatures in the low 70s.
More up and temperatures expected for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be warm again around 80 degrees with sunshine sticking around. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy in the upper 70s. A cold front will come through that night with a few showers and dropping low temperatures into the 40s again.
Sweater weather this weekend! Friday, highs will only reach the upper 50s to the low 60s under a sun drenched sky.
More beautiful autumn weather for Saturday and Sunday -- highs hold in the 60s with lows in the 40s.
