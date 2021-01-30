A chilly start this morning, but a milder afternoon. Highs reach the low 50s today with an isolated shower possible during the day. Widespread rain moves in tonight and lasts through tomorrow morning.
Expect heavy downpours at times overnight with winds picking up. Low temperatures only drop to the mid 40s.
Off and on showers will continue throughout Sunday. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s again, then gradually falling as the day goes on. Showers will pick up again in the evening, but as temperatures drop, rain will eventually turn to snow in some areas-- especially southern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau. A dusting to 1" of snow will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau by midday Monday. A few spots on the upper Plateau will receive as much as 2". Don't expect any accumulation in Nashville or areas west of I-65.
Monday will be drier but cold. Highs only reaching 40°. Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week with more rain likely Friday.
