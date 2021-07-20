After a few showers and storms today, the middle of the week will be dry and hot. More rain returns this weekend.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect Wednesday. The air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups...people with asthma, older adults and children.
Tonight the rain across the southern part of Middle Tennessee ends. It will be partly cloudy and warm, low in the upper 60s.
Even drier conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 90s.
Friday is the greatest chance of rain for the week, a few thunderstorms are possible too. The high will be near 90.
The biggest weather story as we transition into the weekend will be building heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-mid 90s. Count on just isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday a greater chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected. The high will be in the low 90s.
