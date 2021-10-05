NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A soggy set-up is unfolding for the Mid State. This afternoon, areas of rain will continue to expand. Expect brief heavy downpours at times. With the rain and clouds, temperatures will hold in the low-mid 70s.
Tonight, expect more of the same. Evening outdoor plans are in jeopardy. Little change is expected for Wednesday too. There may actually be a little sunshine at times Wednesday, which could make for an isolated strong storm or two during the afternoon and/or evening. The focus however will be the rain itself, as opposed to storms.
By Thursday, the rain will become less widespread, beginning to shift eastward. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
The most significant shift in our weather happens Friday, as sunshine returns and makes for a pleasant afternoon. Highs will be around 80.
This weekend will be sunny and warm.
Another round of rain and potential storms arrives late Monday of next week.
