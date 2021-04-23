4WARN Forecast: Soggy start to the weekend; big warm up next week

A few isolated, light showers are likely during the first half of our Friday.
Showers will be few and far between so not everyone will see rain today.
It will be much cloudier than yesterday, but highs will be warmer this afternoon with most climbing back into the mid 60's.
Everyone should see rain on Saturday as widespread showers invade the area.
Thankfully, we're not expecting strong or severe storms, but a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out Saturday.
Showers clear out by Saturday evening and that will give way too much drier Sunday.
We'll kick off next week on a very warm note with the 80's returning to the area.
In fact, Monday through Wednesday will be in the 80's.
We're also dry to start the week before rain chances start ramping back up by Wednesday.
