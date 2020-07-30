4WARN Forecast: Soggy setup

Mostly cloudy today with rain and thunderstorms moving through from west to east especially during the morning, lingering over eastern sections during the afternoon.
The rain chance will remain high into Friday, with late Friday and Saturday possibly bringing a couple strong-severe thunderstorms along accompanied by brief heavy downpours.
Between Thursday and Saturday, most of the area will receive 1"-3" of rainfall.
Sunday through Wednesday of next week will revert back to just isolated showers and thunderstorms, with a rain chance of 20-30%. Lows during that period will be in the 60s. Highs will be in the 80s in most places with slightly lower humidity, too.
