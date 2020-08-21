Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue tonight, through tomorrow, and even into early Sunday before rain exits and clouds break up Sunday afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will hold in the 70s. Tomorrow, with occasional rain and clouds lingering, highs will only be in the 70s and low 80s. On Sunday, with some late day sunshine, highs should be in the mid-upper 80s in most of the Mid State.
Drier and hotter weather builds into the region Monday - Wednesday of next week, with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.
It's possible some tropical moisture from what's likely to become Tropical Storm Marco moves into Middle Tennessee late next week bringing additional rain, clouds, and slightly lower temperatures.
