Widespread rain takes over today with scattered showers for most of the midstate and a few isolated storms possible this afternoon.
We'll have a little sunshine today, but clouds will win out as more showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day. No severe weather expected. Because of the rain, highs will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Sunday morning will start off cooler in the upper 60s, then turning very warm by the afternoon. Highs will soar to the upper 80s with a few chance rain showers possible. Rain chance for Sunday is only 20%-30%.
Drier and hotter weather builds into the region Monday through Wednesday of next week, with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.