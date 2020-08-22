Widespread rain takes over today with scattered showers for most of the midstate and a few isolated storms possible this afternoon.

We'll have a little sunshine today, but clouds will win out as more showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day. No severe weather expected. Because of the rain, highs will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Sunday morning will start off cooler in the upper 60s, then turning very warm by the afternoon. Highs will soar to the upper 80s with a few chance rain showers possible. Rain chance for Sunday is only 20%-30%.

Drier and hotter weather builds into the region Monday through Wednesday of next week, with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.