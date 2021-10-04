NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A soggy weather pattern begins Tuesday and continues through Thursday.
Tonight, watch for areas of fog and drizzle developing late. Low in the mid 60s.
Then, showers and thunderstorms will move into the Mid State from the south on Tuesday, likely reaching Nashville during the early afternoon. High in the mid 70s.
Off and on rain/storms will continue through Wednesday with some possibly strong thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Rain chances continue into Thursday, although the best rain should be just east of Nashville. Highs in the upper 70s.
Then, Friday will turn mostly dry before sunny and warmer with only a slight chance of showers. High near 80.
Sunshine and warm temperatures continue into the weekend, High in the low 80s.
