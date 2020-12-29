4WARN Forecast: Soggy Finish to 2020

After a cold start, the rest of the day will be brighter and cool. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
By the middle of the week, Wednesday it will be warm and breezy. Highs will be near 60. Rain moves in during the late afternoon into the evening.
Widespread, soaking rain and a few storms are expected through much of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
A few showers will likely be around for the first few hours Friday before clearing out in the afternoon. We'll be in the 50s.
The first weekend of 2021 will be chilly but mostly dry. Saturday and Sunday highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.