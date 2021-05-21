The heat continues to build in Middle Tennessee today.

The hottest weekend is here. The pattern remains hot and dry through the middle of next week.

Tonight mostly clear and mild, lows in the low 60s.

This weekend the breeze will go away, so as the heat keeps building it'll feel even hotter than it is.  Lows this weekend will be in the low-mid 60s.  Count on highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.  Sunday, we'll likely tie the record for the date at 91.

Even hotter weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and of course a lot of sunshine.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms cool a few of us down slightly, late Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week. Even then, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

