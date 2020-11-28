Lovely November day for the Mid State.
We'll expect quiet conditions during the night tonight before rain chances ramp up Sunday.
Sunday will start dry with the initial onslaught of rain arriving in the early afternoon for areas along the southern Tennessee state line.
Widespread and at times heavy rain will overrun all of Middle Tennessee by Sunday evening.
It still appears there will be a brief time period of a rain/snow mix Monday.
The most likely areas for this to occur will be east of I-65, more so for the Plateau.
Minor accumulations are possible only for the Plateau. With the ground being wet and warm I don't see much in the way of accumulation. At best, a half inch or so on the grassy areas.
After this system moves out much colder air will funnel in.
Afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday will struggle to make it out of the 30's.
Wake up temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 20's.
