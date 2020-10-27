Today will be mostly cloudy with spotty mist, drizzle, and fog early this morning. An isolated shower will be possible through the day. Temperatures will climb from the 50s into the low-mid 60s.
Expect little change tonight, but bands of rain with some heavy downpours will move in from the south on Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will climb Wednesday night.
Thursday will be showery, before cooler air moves in toward evening.
Friday, the weather will dry out and brighten up. Expect lows around 50 and highs around 60.
The weekend will be bright with a chilly start Saturday and a high around 70. We'll have temperatures in the 50s for trick-or-treaters, so all in all Halloween looks boootiful!
