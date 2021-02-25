4WARN Weather Alert for Sunday -- heavy rain & storms likely this weekend.
This afternoon will be sunny and mild, with highs around 60. Rain moves in late tonight, lingering into Friday. Rain will be steadiest and heaviest over southern Middle Tennessee.
More rain and a few storms (potentially with a little hail) are likely Friday night. Off and on showers are expected Saturday, with soaking downpours and potentially more storms on Sunday. The air will become increasingly springlike this weekend, with highs in the low 60s, Saturday, and near 70, Sunday.
Rain finally exits the Mid State Monday afternoon, before more rain moves in Tuesday. Yet another system will potentially move in next Thursday.
