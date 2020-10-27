Rain makes a return starting tomorrow as the moisture from Zeta moves into Middle Tennessee.
Expect little change tonight though, cloudy and cool, low mid 50s.
Bands of rain with some heavy downpours will move in from the south on Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will climb Wednesday night. High in the mid to upper 60s, low in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be showery, before cooler air moves in toward evening. High near 70 then the low drops to the mid 40s.
Friday, the weather will dry out and brighten up with highs near 60.
The weekend will be sunny with a chilly start Saturday and a high around 70. We'll have temperatures in the 50s for trick-or-treaters, so all in all Halloween looks boootiful!
Sunday more cool air moves in with high dipping to around 60. A morning shower is possible with a partly cloudy afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday will start off chilly in the mid 30s, High will be in the 60s.
