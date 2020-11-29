Starting off Sunday on a dry note with lots of cloud cover building in throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers move in from the south in the late afternoon to early evening. By tonight, rain will be widespread and heavy at times.
Rain will last into the overnight hours and early Monday morning. On top of the rain, temperatures will be much colder Monday, only reaching the upper 30s. Because of the frigid air, the rain showers will begin to transition into a wintry mix and even a few snow showers for some areas. Areas with the best chance of seeing snow will be east of I-65, mainly on the Cumberland Plateau. By tomorrow afternoon, anywhere from a dusting to 1" of snow will be possible.
After this system moves out, much colder air will funnel in for the start of December. Highs will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s for highs... and lows will fall into the mid 20s. It will be dry and sunny for the middle of the week before a few showers return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
