Slick roads possible for those that picked up snow. Take it easy as crews get to work. The rest of the day, sunshine returns but staying cold with highs near 40.
Tonight, mostly clear and cold in the 20s. Roads may be slick in spots, especially on back roads.
The bitter cold is short lived as temperatures climb tomorrow. Monday will be much warmer and partly cloudy in the middle 50s.
Tuesday partly cloudy and cool with a minimal risk for a passing rain shower or two especially late in the day. Highs again hold in the 50s.
Similar setup for Wednesday, more clouds with a low chance for a shower. The best chance for rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.
Much colder air settles in and possibly another round of winter weather by the end of the week! Stay tuned!
