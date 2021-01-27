4WARN Weather Alert: Watch for a few slick roads over southern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau this afternoon and this evening.
This afternoon, a narrow band of rain and snow will pass through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Most roads will turn just wet. It's possible a few roads in southern Kentucky and on the Cumberland Plateau could become slick, as temperatures tumble through the 30s. The rain/snow mix will move into Nashville before 3pm and exit by 6pm.
Tonight will turn very cold. While most roads will dry out, some puddles could freeze by morning with temperatures in the mid 20s.
Thursday and Friday will be cold with temperatures at or below average.
After a cold Saturday morning, milder weather will develop for the remainder of the weekend. Rain is likely from late Saturday carrying into Sunday.
On Monday, a few snow flurries will be possible as colder air takes over all of the Mid State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.