Tonight, rain showers will move in from Kentucky, quickly turning to snow showers. Snow showers will expand overnight. By morning, a dusting will be possible west of I-65. An inch of snow will be possible over southern Kentucky. 1" - 2" will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau.
Monday, snow showers will exit all areas except the Plateau. An additional inch or so will be possible there by Tuesday morning. Monday and Tuesday will both be cold days, barely getting above freezing during the afternoon in Nashville.
Wednesday will be pleasant, but cool. Thursday will turn breezy and warmer. Thursday night and Friday will be wet. Colder air takes over Saturday. More accumulating snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday.
