Clouds will continue to stream in through the day today with rain moving in on Thursday.
Showers should get going shortly after sunrise for areas along the TN/AL state lines.
More widespread rain will move in as the day moves along.
Overnight Thursday in Friday, rain will change over to a rain/snow mix or all snow after midnight.
Areas south and east of Nashville will have minor amounts of accumulation.
Folks on the Plateau could see anywhere from 1 to 2 inch of snow before the system clears out by Friday afternoon.
This weekend, sunshine returns with a few clouds mixed in.
Temperatures through the remainder of the week will be in the 40's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.