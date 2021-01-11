4WARN Weather Alert continues for lingering snow showers & expected icy spots overnight.
This afternoon and this evening, snow showers will taper to flurries before ending. Temperatures will drop below freezing once again, so be extra cautious for icy roads, bridges, and overpasses.
Tuesday will begin in the 20s, but warm nicely into the 40s and sunshine takes over.
After another freezing start Wednesday, expect low 50s during the afternoon. Temperatures will approach 60 on Thursday.
Colder air will return Friday and linger into next weekend.
