Today will be a little warmer with highs climbing back into the 40s for most of the area. However, colder air moves back in for the weekend along with snow for some.
Expect highs today to be in the mid-to-upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows fall to the upper 20s overnight.
On Friday, our next cold front swings through along with some snow showers for some areas. I expect Nashville and areas along I-65 to get some snow flurries, but the further east you go, more snow will fall with a decent coating. For the most part, accumulations will be very light.
Highs on Friday and Saturday will be very cold in the 30s. Lows remain below freezing in the teens and 20s.
Highs will get back to near 50° by Sunday with some sunshine. It will turn even warmer heading into next week as highs reach the upper 50s-- even 60° on Tuesday.
Our next big system will come through during the middle of the week which will bring scattered showers to the midstate on Wednesday.
