Morning rain and snow will come to an end. Roads may be slick for those heading out the door Sunday morning. The rest of the day, sunshine returns and staying cold with highs near 40.
Tonight, mostly clear and cold in the 20s.
The bitter cold is short lived as temperatures climb tomorrow. Monday will be much warmer and partly cloudy in the middle 50s.
Tuesday partly cloudy and cool with a minimal risk for a passing rain shower or two especially late in the day. Highs again hold in the 50s.
The next big weather maker arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain likely although some snow may mix.
Much colder air settles back in for the end of the week on Friday. Highs in the 30s with lows in the teens!
