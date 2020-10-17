After a cold start today, conditions are quite nice across Middle Tennessee this afternoon. 

 
Highs will climb to the mid to upper 60's. 
 
Sunday starts off warmer with 40's/50's at sunrise eventually warming to the upper 60's/70's in the afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers around Sunday afternoon but I believe most stay dry. 
 
We stay pretty dry next week with no real chance for rain until the end of the week on Friday. 
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with mid to upper 70s' for highs and upper 50's for overnight lows each day. 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.