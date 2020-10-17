After a cold start today, conditions are quite nice across Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Highs will climb to the mid to upper 60's.
Sunday starts off warmer with 40's/50's at sunrise eventually warming to the upper 60's/70's in the afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers around Sunday afternoon but I believe most stay dry.
We stay pretty dry next week with no real chance for rain until the end of the week on Friday.
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with mid to upper 70s' for highs and upper 50's for overnight lows each day.
