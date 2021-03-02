4WARN Forecast: Slim chance for rain today; drier rest of the week

We're off to a dry start today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
We will likely see a few isolated showers south of I-40 late this afternoon, but showers will be few and far between.
After today's measly rain chance, we look to stay dry for the next several days, and that includes the upcoming weekend.
Sunshine and clouds are in the forecast today through at least Sunday.
Temperatures stay uniform for the next couple of days, too.
Highs each afternoon will range from the mid 50's to the low 60's.
Overnight lows will continue to dip down into the 30's.
