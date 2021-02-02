4WARN Forecast: Slightly sunnier

A quieter day is expected across Middle Tennessee.
We'll have a little more sunshine through the afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures near 40 degrees — still chilly.
Mid-40's are expected for Wednesday and 50's are in the picture Thursday.
Beginning Thursday afternoon, showers will return to the area with the most widespread rain coming through overnight into early Friday morning.
This system should be on the way out by mid-morning Friday.
There could be a flew flurries mixing in as this system departs but we're thinking most of it will be rain.
This weekend will start dry and sunny with highs in the 40's Saturday afternoon. Overnight, a quick-hitting dusting of snow is possible, but accumulations look very minor, if at all.
Sunday will be cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Sunday will likely struggle to get out of the 20's.
