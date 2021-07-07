4WARN Forecast: Slightly better chance for rain today

A cloudier day with better rain chances is expected across Middle Tennessee today.
Showers will sneak in from the south through the morning with a few more isolated storms developing this afternoon.
Rain chance today sits right around 50 percent for the area.
Highs will be much cooler today, compared to the 95° we got to on Monday, with areawide upper 80's expected. It'll still be muggy so don't get too excited.
What's left of Elsa will sneak east of the state Thursday. We'll largely be unaffected by this decaying tropical system, but a few associated showers could move into areas east of I-65 Thursday afternoon.
The weekend forecast looks on track for afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday.
Make note if you have outdoor plans.
