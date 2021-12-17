NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Showers will continue into Saturday night. They'll be followed by a big cool down on Sunday.
Tonight will be mild and muggy with spotty mist and drizzle. Temperatures will hold in the low 60s.
Rain showers will be in the area on Saturday, continuing into Saturday night. Look for falling temperatures Saturday afternoon as colder air filters in.
Sunday, clouds will decrease. The big story on Sunday though will be the much colder air. We'll have lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.
Monday through Thursday of next week look pleasant and seasonable. A few showers will be possible on Friday/Christmas Eve. Warmer weather's looking likely for Christmas Day.
