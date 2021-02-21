Lots of snow melt today! It continues tonight. Showers move in overnight with lows near 40 degrees. This will be the first night above freezing low temperatures since February 10th!
Any showers out there move out early Monday morning. Clouds depart as sunshine returns. Highs will be near 50 degrees.
We'll keep the momentum going through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday brings spring-like weather and sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
A few showers possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Off and on shower chances expected heading into the weekend.
