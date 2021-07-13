Monday night 4WARN Forecast

More of the same is expected for Middle Tennessee today. 

4WARN Forecast: Showers today; Summertime heat returns tomorrow

We'll have a mixture of sunshine, clouds, isolated showers and below-average-highs in the 80's. 

Showers will be spotty through the day with some staying totally dry, while others see decent downpours. 

4WARN Forecast: Showers today; Summertime heat returns tomorrow

Wednesday and Thursday are looking much drier and warmer with temperatures climbing back to near 90°. 

I won't rule out a handful of showers either day, but mostly rain-free conditions are anticipated. 

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase again going into the weekend. 

It'll be a muggy weekend as well with highs staying near 90°. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.