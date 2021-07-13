4WARN Forecast: Showers today; Summertime heat returns tomorrow

More of the same is expected for Middle Tennessee today.
We'll have a mixture of sunshine, clouds, isolated showers and below-average-highs in the 80's.
Showers will be spotty through the day with some staying totally dry, while others see decent downpours.
Wednesday and Thursday are looking much drier and warmer with temperatures climbing back to near 90°.
I won't rule out a handful of showers either day, but mostly rain-free conditions are anticipated.
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase again going into the weekend.
It'll be a muggy weekend as well with highs staying near 90°.
