Take an umbrella this afternoon, as a batch of rain moves through. It won't last long, but will wet roads and cause you to use windshield wipers. Much of the rain will dry up before reaching the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will be in the 60s, but may fall into the 50s after the rain begins.
Wednesday will turn brighter and warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday, a few showers and/or non-severe thunderstorms are likely in the morning. During the afternoon and evening, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The greatest threat for severe weather will be over northern Mississippi and Alabama. However, Tennessee will likely also have some damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly a couple of tornadoes. Download the News4 app to remain weather aware if you don't have it already.
Friday will be the nicest day of the week for weather before more rain and thunderstorms pass through Saturday night.
