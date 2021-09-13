Showers and thunderstorms return to the Mid State by the middle of this week.
Tonight, the sky will turn mainly clear. It'll remain warm and humid. Patchy fog will form in some valleys toward morning. Expect lows in the mid-upper 60s.
On Tuesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be limited though. Rain chance -- 30%. It'll turn hot again and be just as humid as Monday. High, 87.
Wednesday appears mostly cloudy thanks in part to what's left of Tropical Storm Nicholas and an approaching system from the north. Our rain chance will be higher that day than on any other day during the next seven -- 60%. Highs for most will be around 80.
Slightly drier weather then will develop Thursday.
Friday through early next week will be characterized by seasonable warmth, high humidity, and widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
