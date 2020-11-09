Record heat again today, but rain's on the horizon.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy and very warm with a high of 81. Tonight, it'll remain mild with lows in the low 60s. Much cooler air works in on Wednesday as a early morning showers push eastward. Temperatures will hold steady or even fall during the afternoon into the 50s.
Thursday & Friday appears seasonable and bright with highs in the 60s. Low 70s return this weekend with the chance for a few showers especially on Sunday, when a front moves through Middle Tennessee.
