NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a dry start to the week, rain returns this afternoon.
Spotty downpours will start to move in around mid-afternoon today.
Gusty winds will also be around our region through the day.
Rain will continue overnight tonight and through the first half of the day Friday.
By Friday afternoon, showers will lift northward into Kentucky leaving Middle TN dry, for the most part, through Friday evening.
Showers return through Saturday morning and will continue through the afternoon.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday, but severe weather is not.
This round of rain wraps up by sunrise Sunday and we'll spend the day under brighter skies.
Temperatures remain warm, in the upper 60s, today and tomorrow.
This weekend we cool back down to the 50s.
