Our dry stretch ends today as showers return to the Midstate. 

4WARN Forecast: Showers return to Middle Tennessee this weekend

Rain will stay mostly north of I-40 initially during the late-morning but will begin to creep southward during the afternoon. 

Scattered showers are around for much of the day Saturday before tapering off during the evening. 

Isolated showers will be around again Sunday. 

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to move in late Sunday night into Monday. Some storms could be on the stronger side so make sure you have the News4 App downloaded should any alerts get issues. 

We'll have a dry day on Tuesday before another push of rain Wednesday & Thursday. 

