A few rain showers pass through the Mid State late tonight & Thursday.
In the meantime, this afternoon will be pleasant and warm with highs near 80.
Tonight, clouds increase with rain showers developing just after midnight. It'll be milder early Thursday morning with lows around 60.
Spotty showers are likely on Thursday with a thunderstorm or two also possible. It'll be breezier with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Friday will be notably cooler. Saturday will turn mild with the slightest chance for a quick shower or thunderstorm. A few more showers and storms are likely Saturday night, exiting the area to the north early on Sunday.
More spotty showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week as temperatures become unseasonably warm and humidity increases.
