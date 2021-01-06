4WARN Forecast: Showers return Thursday

Another nice day before rain returns! It'll stay a bit cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Another cold night on tap with clouds and 30s for lows.
After a cold start, rain returns late in the afternoon in Nashville. A rain/snow mix possible later in the evening. Thursday will be cold, high in the mid 40s.
The Cumberland Plateau stands a better chance at getting some snow Thursday night. Some elevated surfaces there (e.g. rooftops, cars, and decks) should receive a dusting with some spots possibly as much as an inch or two.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold, with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Some sunshine will return this weekend as temperatures remain seasonable with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.
Monday and Tuesday expect partly cloudy sky with typical January temperatures in the 40s.
