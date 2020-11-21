Rain chances are on the rise Sunday.
Showers will begin moving in during the mid-morning and becoming more widespread through the afternoon. No severe weather is expected but an isolated storm or two is possible.
This round of rain will be wrapping up by nightfall.
We'll begin next week on a chilly note with 50's for highs Monday and 30's overnight.
Tuesday through Friday we'll hang in the 60's.
Another round of rain is expected to move in Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday.
Thankfully, this all wraps up just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
