Sunny day across the Mid State.
Temperature will top out near January averages in the mid to upper 40's.
Tonight, clouds build in with temperatures settling down to the low 30's.
On Sunday, isolated showers are expected late afternoon but more widespread, heavy rain will move through overnight into Monday. There could be a few rumbles of thunder during this period but severe weather looks unlikely given the lack of instability.
Rainfall amounts look highest north of Interstate 40 where up to 2" could fall.
Areas south of I-40 should expect less than an inch for most.
Of note, temperatures won Monday will be in the 60's for most before the cold front passes Tuesday morning. Highs will fall back to the 50's Tuesday afternoon.
This system moves out by Tuesday morning before another wave of showers swings in Wednesday.
