Pop up showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening, mainly well south of Nashville, but a few could sneak up to the I-40 corridor Rain chance in Nashville -- 20%.
It'll be partly cloudy and hot with highs generally in the mid-upper 80s. Across the southern tier, with more clouds highs will be in the low 80s.
Even drier conditions are expected Wednesday.
Isolated showers and storms return Thursday, with a few more on Friday.
The biggest weather story as we transition into the weekend will be building heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-mid 90s. Count on just isolated showers and thunderstorms then.
If you're hoping for a break from humidity, you'll have to hold on. We don't expect any relief in that department anytime soon.
