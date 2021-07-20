Spotty showers/storms will continue to develop south of I-40 this afternoon, with the focus over far southern Middle Tennessee. Dan Thomas has the timing in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Pop up showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening, mainly well south of Nashville, but a few could sneak up to the I-40 corridor  Rain chance in Nashville -- 20%.

It'll be partly cloudy and hot with highs generally in the mid-upper 80s.  Across the southern tier, with more clouds highs will be in the low 80s.

Even drier conditions are expected Wednesday. 

Isolated showers and storms return Thursday, with a few more on Friday.

The biggest weather story as we transition into the weekend will be building heat.  Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-mid 90s.  Count on just isolated showers and thunderstorms then.

If you're hoping for a break from humidity, you'll have to hold on.  We don't expect any relief in that department anytime soon.

 

