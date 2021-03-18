Thankfully, our severe threat is over but isolated showers will continue through our Thursday afternoon.
Showers will be few and far between this afternoon but today will be the last day with rain for a few days.
In fact, both Saturday and Sunday look completely dry and pretty awesome!
It will be a little cooler with highs confined to the 60's but with some sunshine that should make it feel pleasant out.
It'll be a good weekend to get some yard work done.
Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until midweek.
A few showers are possible late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, but things look spotty for now.
There looks to be another chance for showers and storms somewhere towards the end of next week. However, models aren't in good agreement on timing right now. This will be the focus next week but, in the meantime, just enjoy the weekend.
