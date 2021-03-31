Off and on showers will continue today across Middle Tennessee.
In addition to the isolated rain, temperatures will gradually cool through the day.
We'll end up in the 40's through the afternoon - making for a very chilly Wednesday.
Showers and clouds clear out tonight and that will set us up for a sunny next couple of days.
Temperatures remain cool Thursday and Friday as most areas only get into the 50's.
We'll also hover near-freezing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. So, if you have any sensitive plants or crops, you'll want to cover them up just to be safe.
We'll warm back to the 60's on Saturday and near 70° on Sunday with plenty of sun both days.
