Our rainy episode will end through the morning today. 

Rivers and creeks will remain high for the next few days as water runs off. Areas around rivers and creeks may continue to see minor flooding. 

4WARN Forecast: Showers end this morning; more on the way Tuesday

We dry out for a brief bit this afternoon before another quick round of showers moves in late Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday. 

Thankfully, there won't be as much rain with this round. 

About a half inch or less of additional rainfall is expected. Highest amounts will be south of I-40. 

Once the rain ends Wednesday, we'll be back to dry conditions starting Thursday. 

As the forecast stands, high pressure builds in at the end of the week and weekend. 

This will keep us dry and sunny starting Thursday through at least Sunday. 

Temperature-wise, we won't wiggle a whole lot this week. 

4WARN Forecast: Showers end this morning; more on the way Tuesday

 Highs top out in the mid to upper 50's with lows in the mid 30's through the upcoming weekend. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.