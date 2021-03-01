4WARN Forecast: Showers end this morning; more on the way Tuesday

Our rainy episode will end through the morning today.
Rivers and creeks will remain high for the next few days as water runs off. Areas around rivers and creeks may continue to see minor flooding.
We dry out for a brief bit this afternoon before another quick round of showers moves in late Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday.
Thankfully, there won't be as much rain with this round.
Showers are moving out quickly this morning but roads will remain wet with standing water for the next few hours. Slow down heading back to work/school this AM. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/csfufrf5kg— Cody Murphy 🌎 (@CodyMurphyWx) March 1, 2021
About a half inch or less of additional rainfall is expected. Highest amounts will be south of I-40.
Once the rain ends Wednesday, we'll be back to dry conditions starting Thursday.
As the forecast stands, high pressure builds in at the end of the week and weekend.
This will keep us dry and sunny starting Thursday through at least Sunday.
Temperature-wise, we won't wiggle a whole lot this week.
Highs top out in the mid to upper 50's with lows in the mid 30's through the upcoming weekend.
