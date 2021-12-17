NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Light to steady rain will lift northward through the morning hours today before creeping into Kentucky this afternoon.
So, expect spotty morning showers followed by some dry time this afternoon and early evening.
Overnight, showers will return to Tennessee and become widely scattered through Saturday.
Thankfully, thunderstorm chances still look very low so it's just general rain we'll be dealing with.
Rain clears out by Sunday morning.
It appears we'll get back to a dry pattern Sunday through at least the middle of next week.
There could be another system floating around our region Christmas Eve or Christmas Day next week. We're not going all in yet on rain, but it is on our radar.
Temperatures remain warm today in the 60s, but we'll cool off significantly this weekend as we fall back down into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.
