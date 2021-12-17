NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Steady rain showers will gradually lift northward through the afternoon, drying out by this evening.
After the showers move out, clouds will stick around along with warmer temperatures in the mid-60s today.
Rain showers will linger through the day Saturday. It will be warmer than average again tomorrow with highs once again in the mid-60s.
Rain clears out by Sunday morning and colder air settles in. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s Sunday afternoon. Lows will fall below freezing in many spots.
It appears we'll get back to a dry pattern Sunday through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Tuesday before warming back to the 60s again by the middle of the week.
