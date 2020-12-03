4WARN Forecast: Showers arrive tonight; sticking around Friday

Clouds will increase through the day today with rain arriving by mid-afternoon.
Washout conditions are unlikely but moderate rainfall at times is possible overnight into Friday.
On Friday, rain will linger for the eastern half of the state while areas out west dry out.
This round of rain will move out just in time for the upcoming weekend.
Variable clouds and sunshine are in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will remain a few degrees below average in the uppermost 40's.
Next week looks dry to start with temperatures remaining in the 20's/30's overnight and in the 40's/50's in the afternoon.
